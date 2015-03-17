UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* FY 2014 stable turnover of 5,508 million Swiss francs ($5.46 billion) compared to prior year in organic terms, despite, a challenging business environment (2013: 5,669 million francs)
* FY 2014 EBITA 122.2 million francs (2013: 150.1 million francs)
* FY 2014 EBIT 85.7 million francs (2013: 112.9 million francs)
* FY 2014 net result of 67.4 million francs similar to prior year's level (2013: 69.2 million francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per share proposed for FY 2014
* For the years from 2015 to 2017, Kuoni Group aims to achieve annual growth (CAGR) significantly higher than the 3.8 pct industry growth rate forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0080 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.