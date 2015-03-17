March 17 AND International Publishers NV :

* Reports a FY revenue of 4.8 million euros ($5.07 million) versus 4.3 million euros year ago

* FY net income of 2.6 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Has no intention to pay a dividend for financial year 2014

* A payment to shareholders in financial year 2015 is not obvious.

* Expects a more substantial contribution to its revenues from an enriched map of North America no earlier than 2016