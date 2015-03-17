UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Refresco Gerber Bv
* Offer period for Refresco Gerber IPO to start today, first trading expected on March 27, 2015
* Indicative price range eur 13 to eur 16 per share
* Listing of and first trading in ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected on March 27, 2015
* Within indicative price range total offering is valued at up to eur 502 - eur 594 million, excluding exercise of over-allotment option Source text: (bit.ly/18ABM7O) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.