UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Van De Velde Nv
* Intimacy has been named as a defendant in a potential class action suit alleging a violation of facta
* Have reached a settlement with the opposing party
* Expects no material impact on the financial situation of the group.
* This settlement needs to be approved by the USA court. The normal course of this procedure takes a few months Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.