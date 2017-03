March 17 Lonmin Plc

* Moolman confirmed as chief operating officer

* Moolman already sits on company's executive committee and will continue to do so in his new role

* A new head of business support office will be appointed in due course. Ben Moolman will continue to oversee it for time being.

* Has been acting chief operating officer at Lonmin since 23 February 2015