Heathrow Airport says shareholders to invest 650 million more pounds in hub
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.
March 17 Catena AB :
* Acquires logistics property in Ängelholm for 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.89 million) from Backahill Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6392 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.
BUDAPEST, March 30 Hungary's central bank will not lift the countercyclical capital buffer rate required of banks, maintaining the current rate of zero percent as cyclical systemic risks are low to support lending, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.