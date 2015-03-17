March 17 Kazakhstan Kagazy Ao

* Forecasts that sales and revenue for 1st qtr 2015 will be down by over 18 pct compared to 1st qtr 2014

* To mitigate forecast of fall in sales management has implemented a comprehensive cost-cutting and savings programme

* Decline in production across Kazakhstan's agricultural, consumer goods sectors lead to material fall in sales revenue for the company

* Implemented cost-cutting and savings programme including lowering prices, reducing headcount and salaries for all employees