March 17 Gaz OJSC

* Expects drop in sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in 2015 by 40-47 pct versus year ago to 68,000 vehicles - IFX cites company materials

* Says negative factors influencing sales are smaller availability of loans and leasing, reduction in volumes and profitability of customer businesses, reduction of small and medium businesses, decrease in government procurement, etc. - IFX

