March 17 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* FY revenue 57.3 million Danish crowns ($8.14 million) versus 34.3 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 12.0 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago

* Expects to raise 2015 outlook

* Sees 2015 pre-tax profit of about 14.5 million crowns

* Sees 2015 revenue of 63 million crowns

($1 = 7.0432 Danish crowns)