BRIEF-CNQC International says it entered into framework agreement with Singapore Bai Chuan
* Company entered into framework agreement with Singapore Bai Chuan
March 17 Euroinvestor.com A/S :
* FY revenue 57.3 million Danish crowns ($8.14 million) versus 34.3 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 12.0 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago
* Expects to raise 2015 outlook
* Sees 2015 pre-tax profit of about 14.5 million crowns
* Sees 2015 revenue of 63 million crowns
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0432 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company entered into framework agreement with Singapore Bai Chuan
* Expect margin squeeze to ease later this year (Recasts, adds background, comments, details)