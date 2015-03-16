Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 Hitechpros SA :
* FY net income 1.1 million euros ($1.17 million), up 7 pct
* FY revenue 13.1 million euros versus 11.5 million euros year ago
* For 2015 targets revenue of over 14.5 million euros and expects improvement in operating margin
* To distribute a dividend of 0.65 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/19s6Ojm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order