BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 16 Cofinimmo Sa :
* Private placement of bonds
* Closed private placement of a seven-year, non-convertible bond, for a total amount of 150 million euro, offering a fixed coupon of 1.929 pct
* Bond was placed by Bank Degroof with a limited number of Belgian and European institutional investors Link to press release: (bit.ly/1EqDL9S) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing