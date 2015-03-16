March 16 Cofinimmo Sa :

* Private placement of bonds

* Closed private placement of a seven-year, non-convertible bond, for a total amount of 150 million euro, offering a fixed coupon of 1.929 pct

* Bond was placed by Bank Degroof with a limited number of Belgian and European institutional investors Link to press release: (bit.ly/1EqDL9S)