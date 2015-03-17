March 17 Valneva SE :

* Announces the signing of an exclusive license agreement on EB66 cell line for human and veterinary vaccines in China

* Receives 2.5 million euros ($2.64 million) upfront payment and will also receive additional payment of 0.5 million euros in 2016, annual maintenance fees and 50 pct of total revenues payable to Jianshun Biosciences Ltd from sub licensees

* Says partner Jianshun Biosciences Ltd is granted exclusive rights to commercialize EB66 cell line in People's Republic of China only