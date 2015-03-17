BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue 14.385 million euros on previous year's level
* FY 2014 result before transfer of profit (adjusted) up by 5 pct to 3,114 thousand euros (previous year: 2,976 thousand euros)
* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities up by 4 pct to 3,790 thousand euros (previous year: 3,631 thousand euros)
* For 2015, expects steady revenue from 14.2 million euros to 14.5 million euros and a profit from ordinary activities between 3.2 million euros and 3.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.