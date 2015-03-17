UPDATE 2-Genel targets Turkey gas deal this year to overcome oil troubles
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
March 17 French Connection Group Plc
* FY group revenue of £178.5m, down 5.8 pct
* Reduced FY underlying operating loss of £(0.8)m (2014: loss £(4.4)m), in line with market expectation
* Board has decided that no dividend shall be paid for year
* Composite gross margin was slightly reduced at 46.7% (2014: 47.6%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
* Deal faces regulatory scrutiny (Adds detail, background, shares)