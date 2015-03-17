March 17 French Connection Group Plc

* FY group revenue of £178.5m, down 5.8 pct

* Reduced FY underlying operating loss of £(0.8)m (2014: loss £(4.4)m), in line with market expectation

* Board has decided that no dividend shall be paid for year

* Composite gross margin was slightly reduced at 46.7% (2014: 47.6%)