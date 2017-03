March 17 Kier Group Plc

* Kier secures position on significant regional framework and wins £130m of new london contracts

* Has been selected for all of three lots under southern construction framework, one of largest regional construction frameworks in uk.

* Four-Year framework, with an expected value of more than £2bn, will encompass a pipeline of multiple contracts valued at £1m upwards.