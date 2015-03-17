BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 DTP SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 49.6 million zlotys ($12.7 million) versus 50.1 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating profit 26.4 million zlotys versus 29.1 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 24.6 million zlotys versus 24.8 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8946 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.