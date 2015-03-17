March 17 Leoni AG

* Intends to pay out a dividend of eur 1.20 (previous year: eur 1.00) per share.

* Expects 2015 sales to rise moderately to approx. Eur 4.3 billion

* 2015 earnings before interest and taxes will amount to more than eur 200 million

* As already communicated years ago, the 2016 financial year will see a strong growth surge to sales of eur 5 billion

* Says 7 percent ebit margin possible in 2016