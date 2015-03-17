UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
March 17 Trinity Mirror Plc
* Response to media speculation
* Board of trinity mirror plc notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is at an early stage of evaluating certain of Northern & Shell's assets
* Further announcement will be made if and when appropriate
* No certainty that any agreement will be reached in respect of range of outcomes currently under consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
(Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 30 Copper and other base metals drifted lower on Thursday as speculators took profits ahead of fresh economic data from top metals consumer China. "I think it's a bit of drift going on and some speculative money coming out of the market," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. Investors were waiting for Chinese manufacturing and PMI data due on Friday and Saturday. Prices w