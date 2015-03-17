Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 OfCom:
* OfCom: BT fined over text relay
* Fined BT £800,000 for failing to provide an improved text-to-voice service for its customers with hearing or speech impairments between April and September last year
* In October 2012, OfCom told all UK landline and mobile phone providers to launch their service by 18 April 2014
* BT missed deadline having encountered technical problems with sound quality of emergency calls. It launched next generation text on 24 September 2014
* Penalty will then be passed on to HM Treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order