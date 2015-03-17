Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Softing AG :
* FY 2014 revenue of 74.5 million euros ($79 million); (previous year: 52.6 million euros)
* To propose payment of a cash dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Expects for FY 2015 a further increase in revenue and EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order