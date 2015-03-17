UPDATE 1-Israel's Delek targets global energy expansion after profit jump
* Production at Tamar natural gas field reaches peak (Adds CEO comments, share reaction)
March 17 LSR Group :
* FY 2014 sales revenue increased by 53 pct to 92.35 billion roubles ($1.49 billion)
* FY 2014 EBITDA increased by 84 pct to 21.59 billion roubles
* FY 2014 net debt decreased 93% to 2.09 billion roubles versus 28.16 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 total comprehensive income 9.72 billion roubles versus 3.38 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.8280 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)