March 17 Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen :

* FY 2014 revenue up by 6.3 percent to 155.9 million euros ($165 million)

* FY EBIT up to 11.4 million euros

* Will recommend at annual shareholders' meeting that a cash dividend of 0.90 euros be disbursed

* Order backlog as of FY end increased by 10 percent to 98.5 million euros

* FY new orders came to 160.3 million euros, remaining on about same level as last year's 159.0 million euros