BRIEF-CIBC, Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share
March 17 TRADEGATE AG Wertpapierhandelsbank :
* FY result from ordinary activities up 30.45 percent to 12.66 million euros ($13 million)
* To propose dividend of 0.21 euros per share (previous year 0.05 euros) for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it and unit expect to pay up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for platform service fees in 2017