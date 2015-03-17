UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Altinyag Kombinalari :
* Buys 300,000 shares of Karsusan at 2.1 million lira ($804,629) from Endeks Gayrimenkul by share transfer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6099 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.