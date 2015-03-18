March 18 Rieter Holding AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT and net profit rose to 7.3 percent (84.6
million Swiss francs) and 4.6 percent (52.9 million Swiss
francs) of sales, respectively
* To propose that dividend of 4.50 Swiss francs ($4) per
share be paid for 2014 financial year out of reserve from
capital contributions (3.50 francs in 2013)
* Full year 2015 is currently expected to show lower sales
volumes than 2014 due to slower order intake at Machines &
Systems.
* As a result, EBIT and net profit in 2015 is expected at
lower levels than in 2014
($1 = 1.0055 Swiss francs)
