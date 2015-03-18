March 18 Crealogix Holding AG :
* In first half of 2014/2015 financial year, generated sales
of 23.9 million Swiss francs ($24 million)
* H1 sales of 23.9 million francs, translates to growth of
1.2 percent compared to prior-year period (23.7 million francs)
* H1 operating loss (EBIT) amounted to 6.8 million Swiss
francs (first half 2013/2014: profit 1.1 million francs)
* This resulted in generating in H1 a consolidated loss of
5.2 million Swiss francs compared to a consolidated profit of
0.7 million Swiss francs in first half of 2013/2014
* As highlighted in previous year, sales in second half-year
will not yet improve, especially given strong swiss franc.
* Anticipates sales growth of 10 per cent or more starting
in 2015/2016 financial year and aim to return to a balanced
result
* Starting in 2016/2017 financial year, expects improving
profitability in addition to further growth in sales
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)