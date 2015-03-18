Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 18 Tecan Group AG :
* FY order entry of 417.4 million Swiss francs (2013: 386.1 million francs)
* FY EBIT of 57.2 million Swiss francs ($57 million); (2013: 54.8 million Swiss francs)
* FY sales of 399.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 388.3 million Swiss francs)
* FY full-year net profit of 40.2 million Swiss francs (2013: 45.7 million Swiss francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share proposed
* 2015 - full-year sales are forecast to increase with a double-digit rate in local currencies
* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin to expand by more than 100 basis points Source text - bit.ly/1DAjUaO Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0059 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order