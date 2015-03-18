March 18 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Reached in principle agreement with parties regarding terms of restructuring of 12.5 pct guaranteed senior secured notes due 2015

* Proposed notes exchange together with issue of new equity constitute a comprehensive recapitalisation

* Terms of deal include application of aggregate cash amount of $118.75 million in repayment of outstanding principal amount of notes

* Cash will be derived from $100 million new equity proceeds and cash (including currently restricted cash) held on balance sheet of BCE

* $23.75 million more will be applied in repayment of principal amount of new notes if BCE or PT Berau coal get revolving credit facility of up to $50 mln