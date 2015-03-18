March 18 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Reached in principle agreement with parties regarding
terms of restructuring of 12.5 pct guaranteed senior secured
notes due 2015
* Proposed notes exchange together with issue of new equity
constitute a comprehensive recapitalisation
* Terms of deal include application of aggregate cash amount
of $118.75 million in repayment of outstanding principal amount
of notes
* Cash will be derived from $100 million new equity proceeds
and cash (including currently restricted cash) held on balance
sheet of BCE
* $23.75 million more will be applied in repayment of
principal amount of new notes if BCE or PT Berau coal get
revolving credit facility of up to $50 mln
