March 18 Sse Plc

* Lord smith of kelvin, chairman of sse plc, has decided to bring forward his previously-announced intention to step down from post and from board to end of company's annual general meeting on 23 july 2015

* Richard gillingwater cbe, currently deputy chairman, will take up his previously-announced appointment as chairman of sse plc on completion of agm,