Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 18 Cube ITG SA :
* The Polish Army Museum (Muzeum Wojska Polskiego) chooses the company's consortium 8.8 million zloty ($2.3 million) gross offer in tender to deliver an exhibition
* The consortium consists of Cube ITG and Alfa Edgar Witowski i Woroniecki Sp. J. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9060 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
