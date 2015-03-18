March 18 Aggreko Plc :

* Has today sent a letter to holders of its b shares outlining a proposed purchase of its b shares to be made by Aggreko, subject to certain conditions

* B shares were created pursuant to return of about 200 mln stg of cash approved by shareholders on 24 April 2014

* Further purchase offer will give holders of B shares opportunity to sell all or some of their B shares to Aggreko for 75.5 pence per B share