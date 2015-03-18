Kenya's budget paves way for Islamic finance
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
March 18 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :
* Moody's Investor service changed rating on Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge from A2 negative outlook, to A2 review for upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.