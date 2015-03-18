UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Mondo TV SpA :
* Signs two new syndication deals with Igmar LLC, based in Saint Petersburg, and Relato LLC, based in Moscow, for granting of diffusion rights on animated programs produced by Mondo TV on free-to-air channels
* Both agreements will have one year duration and are on a non-exclusive basis
* The licensed programs will have a widespread diffusion in the entire Russian territory Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.