March 18 Mondo TV SpA :

* Signs two new syndication deals with Igmar LLC, based in Saint Petersburg, and Relato LLC, based in Moscow, for granting of diffusion rights on animated programs produced by Mondo TV on free-to-air channels

* Both agreements will have one year duration and are on a non-exclusive basis

* The licensed programs will have a widespread diffusion in the entire Russian territory

