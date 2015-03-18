March 18 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Says the hybrid bond will be redeemed in accordance with its terms and conditions on April 20 2015

* The hybrid bond was issued on Feb. 20 2014

* Will redeem its 40 million euros ($42.37 million) hybrid bond in its entirety together with accrued interest Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)