BRIEF-CIBC, Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share
March 17 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* Announces extension of all leases on Domino - Paris (10,200 square metres)
* Extension means company has secured around 3.6 million euros ($3.81 million) in rents
Source text: bit.ly/1AB7GIW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share
* Says it and unit expect to pay up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for platform service fees in 2017