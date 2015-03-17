March 17 Quantum Genomics SA :

* Announces the creation of a joint laboratory Inserm-Quantum Genomics at the College de France with the support of the National Research Agency (ANR)

* National Research Agency (ANR) will pay subsidy of 300,000 euros ($317,760) for three years

($1 = 0.9441 euros)