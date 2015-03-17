Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Esker SA :
* FY net income of 4.7 million euros ($4.98 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 46.1 million euros versus 41.1 million euros year ago
* If monetary developments seen at beginning of 2015 are confirmed, they will have positive effect on growth and profitability in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order