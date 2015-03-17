BRIEF-Biopharmx AACR Poster will present findings
* Biopharmx AACR poster will present findings suggesting molecular iodine inhibits breast cancer cell growth and drives cancer cell death
March 17 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Receives additional CPT reimbursement code in United States supporting key application of endomicroscopy with Cellvizio in biliary tract Source text: bit.ly/1FwF6hj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Symetis' Acurate devices seen complementary to Boston Scientific's Lotus valve devices