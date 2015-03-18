Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
March 18 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Swisslog plans merger with cash compensation and delisting of shares
* Plans are in place for a merger with a company controlled by KUKA by means of a cash compensation for remaining minority shareholders
* As of March 16, KUKA holds a stake of over 96 pct in Swisslog Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
