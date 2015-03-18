March 18 Ballast Nedam NV :
* Ballast Nedam adjusts 2014 forecast downwards
* At end of November 2014, a negative operating result of 35
million euros ($37 million) to 45 million euros was forecasted
for whole of 2014
* This forecast now has to be adjusted because of further
cost overruns on projects A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein and A2
Maastricht
* Expected cost overruns on project A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein
that were included in November forecast, have deteriorated
further since then
* Deterioration of results will lead to a substantially
lower solvency at end of 2014, in contrast to solvency of 10
percent, which was previously indicated
* In the A2 Maastricht project, further development of
design of traffic tunnel technical installations has led to an
adjustment of budget, which is significantly disappointing
* Bank syndicate, consisting of ING Bank, Rabobank
and Royal Bank of Scotland, has confirmed continued
availability of existing credit facilities
* Annual accounts postponed to April 24, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)