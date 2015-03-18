March 18 Utv Media Plc
* FY group revenue of 116 mln stg (2013 restated: 107.2 mln
stg)
* FY pre-tax profits of 17.2 mln stg (2013 restated: 17 mln
stg)
* Proposed final dividend of 5.43p giving a full year
dividend of 7.25p (2013: 7p)
* UTV Ireland losses for year now anticipated to be in
region of 6 mln stg
* FY talksport revenues of 29.7 mln stg (2013: 24.3 mln stg)
boosted by World Cup
* UTV Ireland performance impacted by delays to EPG
positions, agency negotiations and slower than expected audience
build
* Foreign exchange headwinds impacting profitability in
Ireland
* In Q1 of 2015, expect our Irish radio advertising revenues
to be broadly flat with further weakening of euro reducing this
to around 10 pct down
* In Q1, talksport's revenues are expected to be down by 2
pct
