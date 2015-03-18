March 18 Dannemora Mineral AB
* Dannemora Mineral AB files for bankruptcy
* The company has been in reorganization since 13 May 2014
* No external financing has been provided to the company
since the reorganization process was implemented.
* Says due to the uncertainty over the company's future, the
previously steady sales of the company's products have been
affected by disruptions due to the build-up of inventory in the
customer chain, which was caused by customers evaluating
alternative suppliers. Therefore, the board anticipates a
reduction in supply volumes and, consequently, a certain
increase in the inventory of ore in the second quarter. The
company's liquidity failed to hold up to the estimated,
temporary increase in capital tied up in inventory.
* Due to the bankruptcy, the company has requested a
suspension of all trading in its shares and bonds.
(Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)