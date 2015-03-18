March 18 Recipharm Publ AB

* Recipharm completes korean serialisation project for abbott as the CDMO continues international roll out

* Validation batches are now manufactured released and planned to be shipped to Korea mid-March 2015.

* Recipharm applied its methodology to the project initiated for the top ten pharmaceutical customer.

* Says costs were kept to a minimum and full implementation achieved Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)