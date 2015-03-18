BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical says trading in company's shares will be suspended from 3 april 2017
Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017
March 18 Recipharm Publ AB
* Recipharm completes korean serialisation project for abbott as the CDMO continues international roll out
* Validation batches are now manufactured released and planned to be shipped to Korea mid-March 2015.
* Recipharm applied its methodology to the project initiated for the top ten pharmaceutical customer.
Recipharm applied its methodology to the project initiated for the top ten pharmaceutical customer. Costs were kept to a minimum and full implementation achieved
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million