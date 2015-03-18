March 18 Bioporto A/S :

* FY revenue 18.7 million Danish crowns ($2.66 million) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago

* FY EBIT loss 15.3 million crowns versus loss 19.8 million crowns year ago

* Says no dividend is expected to be paid in 2015

* Says expects positive developments to continue in 2015, when revenue is expected to grow by 15-35 pct, while operating loss will be further reduced

* Says combined with greater organisational efficiency, this revenue growth is expected to lead to an annual loss of 8-10 million crowns, which would mark a significant improvement on 2014

* Says 2015 operational result (EBIT) is realized with an expected loss of 10 - 12 million crowns - compared to a realized operational loss of 15.3 million crowns in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0306 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)