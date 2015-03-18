BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical says trading in company's shares will be suspended from 3 april 2017
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* Series of preclinical trials concluded successfully
* Research team including SanguiBioTech GmbH has now concluded a series of preclinical trials at Giessen University dedicated to indication of septic shock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million