March 18 Marimekko Oyj :

* The first Marimekko store in The Middle East opens in Dubai

* Says Marimekko and its local partner BinHendi Enterprises aim to open a total of eight Marimekko stores in the Middle East by the end of 2018

* Says its intention is to also extend operations to Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia