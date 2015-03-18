Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 18 Basf Se
* Says to grant sublicenses of ExxonMobil gas treatment technology Further company coverage:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 The sight of Venezuela's National Assembly president tearing up a Supreme Court ruling and warning foreign firms against making deals with the leftist government will no doubt resonate in international boardrooms.