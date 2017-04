March 18 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Shaikan operational update

* Resumed production and truck loading operations at both its production facilities at Shaikan

* Will now ramp up production to levels consistent with installed capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day

* Anticipates that a further payment of a similar nature will be received

* Pre-Payment of $26 million gross ($20.8 million net to Gulf Keystone) received for future Shaikan crude oil sales on 25 February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)