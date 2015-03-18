Kenya's budget paves way for Islamic finance
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
March 18 Anchor Group Ltd
* Headline EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will range between 27 and 29 cents per share
* Adjusted headline EPS for year ending Dec. 31 2014, will range between 29 and 31 cents per share
* Increase in earning based on fair-value profit of 18 pct investment in anchor capital cape town after buying remaining 82 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.