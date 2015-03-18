March 18 Anchor Group Ltd

* Headline EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will range between 27 and 29 cents per share

* Adjusted headline EPS for year ending Dec. 31 2014, will range between 29 and 31 cents per share

* Increase in earning based on fair-value profit of 18 pct investment in anchor capital cape town after buying remaining 82 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: