Kenya's budget paves way for Islamic finance
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
March 18 Sparebanken Øst
* Says Moody's Investor Service has March 17 changed their rating on Sparebank Øst from Baa1 negative outlook, to Baa1 review for upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenya proposes tax, legislative amendments in 2017/2018 budget
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.